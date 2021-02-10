Bloodstained Released Ritual of the Night: 1986 mod

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night received an update that enables Classic Mode in the game, offering a visual and challenge closer to that seen in the old games of the Castlevania series. However, it seems that there was another novelty in the middle of this package: the 1986 Mode option.

To reach this modality, all the player needs to do is type a small variation of the Konami Code. In the case of the Switch, for example, you need to press up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, Y and A * to unlock the option that brings even more limitations to the adventure.

* On Xbox One: X and B; on PS4: Quadrado e Bolinha.

Check out a little of how this modality works below:

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and iOS.

Did you enjoy discovering this novelty? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.