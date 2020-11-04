BloodRayne: Two remastered installments arrive on PC

Ziggurat Interactive brings back the two original BloodRayne installments to offer higher resolution and other enhancements; available on Steam this November.

BloodRayne, the legendary saga of adventure and vampiric action from Terminal Reality whose two main installments were released in 2003 and 2004, respectively, returns to the present day with the Terminal Cut remasters of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2. This has been announced by Ziggurat Interactive, publisher that It will be in charge of recovering the two titles to adapt them to the present with graphics up to 4K, antialising rendering and other visual improvements, in addition to the localization into Spanish.

Available this November on Steam and GOG

Thus, both titles will arrive on both Steam and GOG on November 20, 2020 under the titles BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut; Furthermore, all those who already have the original titles on either of the two platforms, will receive this new update completely free of charge. And to celebrate the announcement, Ziggurat Interactive and Terminal Reality (in charge of its development) have published the following launch trailer along with several screenshots.

Both BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut will have different graphic improvements, such as 4K resolution (3,840×2,160 pixels on compatible systems), rendering with antialiasing, different lighting improvements, higher quality textures, revised cutscenes, new effects and improvements in shadows, reflections and more.

In addition, voices and texts in Spanish are now included for the first title and only texts in Spanish in the second, in addition to having full compatibility with current controllers and the Windows 10 ecosystem, thus avoiding any possible setback of incompatibilities with software and hardware.

“Fans have been asking what was next in the series and now we are not thrilled with the great work Terminal Reality has done on the first two titles,” said Wade Rosen, president of Ziggurat Interactive. BloodRayne: Terminal Cut and BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut will be available on Steam and GOG on November 20, 2020 at a price yet to be determined.



