BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Arrives in September

WayForward revealed this week that BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will be officially released on September 9th, for PC and consoles. The game is a remaster with some new features from the original 2011 release, and has just received a new trailer as well:

The news brought to Fresh Bites may interest even longtime BloodRayne Betrayal fans to play again. One of the main ones is a whole cast of voices.

The game originally lacked spoken dialogue, but now features well-known voiceover stars in the gaming world, such as Laura Bailey in the role of Rayne and Troy Baker as Kagan. Other names also include Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn.

In addition, the game offers advanced support for modern controls, being compatible with haptic feedback for Dual Sense, for example.

As you’d expect, resolution and sprites were also revised for HD display, on displays up to 4K, to take advantage of modern consoles and PCs.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites is produced by Ziggurat and arrives digitally on September 9th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. On PC the game can be purchased both on GOG and Steam.

Limited Run Games will also make a special physical edition of the game, but this will only be available for the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.