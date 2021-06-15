Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Announced for PC and Consoles

Bloodrayne fans received the announcement of a new addition to the franchise during this year’s E3. It is Bloodrayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, which will be available in versions for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch in a date to be announced later.

This version is an upgrade to the game that was released in 2011 with high definition visuals, modern options and views in newer games, new difficulties and even a new voice acting, with Laura Bailey once again reprising her role as Rayne and the already known to Troy Baker as Kagan.

Check out the announcement trailer for this release below:

