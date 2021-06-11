Bloodhunt, Battle Royale With Vampires, is Announced at Super Game Fest

Bloodhunt: Developer Sharkmob announced, this Thursday (10), during the Summer Game Fest, the Battle Roylale Bloodhunt. The vampire-themed game will be the company’s first and will have a Closed Alpha Test starting July 2nd.

Check out the 1st trailer for the game below.

“A cruel betrayal has sparked a war between vampires, who are also targets of a secret society known as the Entity. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and acumen in this third-person battle royale to dominate the night and re-establish the Masquerade,” says the synopsis official.

Sharkmob has confirmed that the game will be free and will be released with an interface, dubbing and subtitles in Portuguese. Because of the violence and thematic, it will be aimed at people over 18 years old.

