Bloodborne wins PS1-style demake showing big boss fight

Demake are pleasant arts to be seen when done well. The most recent to gain space on the network involves Bloodborne and the fight against the big boss Cleric Beast, and is courtesy of Lilith Walther on YouTube.

According to the creator, it took a few weeks to arrive at the result presented in the video below, with the right to varying angles for the fight, skills and even blood after causing damage to the boss.

See how this demake was:

So, did you like it? Would you have played Bloodborne like that if you had left for the first PlayStation? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.