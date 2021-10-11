Bloodborne Producer Joins Team Ninja

Leonard Manson
Bloodborne: Expanding the number of talents present in Team Ninja, it was announced that Masaaki Yamagiwa, producer of Bloodborne, will move to work in the studio that presented us with Ninja Gaiden and many other titles.

The revelation in question was made in a tweet posted by Shuhei Yoshida, who long served as president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, and you can check out the message (and a photo) below:

So far, it’s still not known which projects Yamagiwa will be working on, but it’s still certain that his addition to the company’s talent team will be more than welcome for games to be released in the future.

