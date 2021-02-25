Bloodborne: Masaaki Yamagiwa confirms leaving Sony

Through his social networks, Bloodborne producer Masaaki Yamagiwa confirmed that he is leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio at the end of February.

Masaaki Yamagiwa was responsible for Déraciné, exclusive to VR, and Tokyo Jungle, in addition to the renowned Bloodborne. The producer has been part of the Japan Studio team since 2010, when he was hired as an analyst, and leaves the developer to focus on personal projects, which have not yet been detailed.

“I will be leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment later this month. I will continue to work hard on creating games. Thank you very much!”

2月末でSIE JAPAN Studioを離れることになりました。これまでありがとうございました。次の場所でもゲーム制作を頑張ります。

I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month. I’m going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone! pic.twitter.com/WPpiLpCtoY — 山際眞晃 Masaaki Yamagiwa (@giwamasa) February 25, 2021

With the departure of Yamigawa, the Sony studio loses yet another of its high-profile members, as Teruyuki Toriyama (Demon’s Souls Remake, Soul Sacrifice) had already requested a layoff in December 2020, and Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Siren and Silent Hill left the company alongside Kazunobu Sato (Puppeteer, The Last Guardian) and Junya Okura (Gravity Rush) to found Bokeh Game Studio.