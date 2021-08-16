Bloodborne Gets a Mod That Puts The Game’s Action in First Person

In yet another community-led project, Bloodborne received a modification that allows fans of the saga presented here the opportunity to see all the action of the game with a first-person view.

The project in question was made thanks to a partnership between Ggarden of Eyes and Zullie the Witch, and interested parties need a modified PlayStation 4 to see how the project turned out. If your console is the conventional model, a video was released on the network showing the result of this endeavor. Check out:

“Special thanks to Zullie the Witch, who generously guided me through the steps of how she went about finding the different camera positions on the PC, which helped me a lot in finding the exact approximation in Bloodborne on PlayStation 4,” says the video description. .

“The First Person mod has an elaborate storyline, and we also have the fact that FromSoftware has hardly changed the camera style from Demon’s Souls to Sekiro,” explained Zullie the Witch in a comment, noting that they are already looking forward to making something of the genre for Elden Ring.

So, what did you think of this project? Did you like it?