Bloodborne: fan creates tangled rod functional

The cosplayer Mitori shared on his Twitter profile an impressive recreation of Bloodborne’s Curled Rod, one of the hunter’s initial weapons. Functional and transformable in its extended format, when it becomes a whip with blades, the weapon draws attention for its faithful design, which seems to have been taken directly from the game.

Together with the Hunter’s Ax and the Sawed Cleaver, the Curled Rod was one of the players’ favorite weapons, especially since it is used in short and long distance combat. With a fantastic look – as well as 99% of the weapons of Bloodborne -, the equipment gained a unique fabrication in the hands of Mitori, becoming an object of desire for any fan.

“Twisted Rod Impulse Video! It spins to expand and hits the ground to readjust.”

“Also a detailed picture of the painted stick (both modes)”

Unfortunately, the second form of the Twisted Rod does not extend as in the original mechanics, maintaining only the functionality of releasing the blades and maintaining the dimensions of the initial mode. However, the quality of the creation and every detail worked on its models is undeniable.

Bloodborne is available for PlayStation 4 and can be played via backwards compatibility on PS5.



