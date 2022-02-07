Bloodborne Demake Is So Successful That It Even Has A Mod With Ray Tracing

The Bloodborne demake, which imagines the game in the style of graphics and gameplay of the PS1, has been a big hit since it was officially released – on January 31st. Now, the game even has mods, including one that adds the famous ray tracing to the look:

The result of the game with the mod is, to say the least, very curious. The whole proposal of the demake was to try to take this acclaimed PS4 game to a nostalgic experience of what the game would be like on the first PlayStation. This impacts the visuals, camera angle, gameplay and a lot of lighting.

Seeing ray tracing in this visual gives the game a different feel and makes it feel a bit like the polygonal characters we found in Minecraft. It is worth mentioning that the mod also brings the setting for 4K widescreen display.

Bloodborne Demake is a fan project led by Lilith Walther, and can be downloaded entirely for free from the link provided by its creator in the tweet below:

If you decide to download the game, you will join the more than 200,000 players who have already downloaded the game to test it. It’s a considerable number especially when you consider that the game was only available four days ago.

Of course a lot of that number is due to the nostalgia that people have for the PS1, but it’s worth considering how many players haven’t downloaded it because they still hope to one day see a PC port of Bloodborne.