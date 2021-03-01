Bloodborne continues to inspire breathtaking cosplays!

Bloodborne is one of the most beloved games of the past generation, considered by many to be the masterpiece of FromSoftware. As such, many cosplayers still take advantage of the Lovecraftian vibe of the game to perfect their photographs and costumes.

The gothic world of Yharnam has rarely been as beautiful as in the photos taken by Nikolay Zharov, who recorded the talented cosplayers Tina Morbid, Shion and Zep Hindle.

The game was originally released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive and, so far, remains so, but there is no lack of rumors about a next-gen version or ports for the PC.

Have you detonated Bloodborne yet? What did you think of these cosplays? Comment below!