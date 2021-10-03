Blood thinners can alleviate COVID-19!

Do blood thinners really work for a milder recovery from COVID-19? This question is debated in the medical community. Here is the answer…

Blood thinners have been discussed for a long time in the COVID-19 pandemic. Because some doctors often say that these drugs are an effective mechanism against the coronavirus, which forms blood clots. However, many doctors focus on the harms of randomly used anticoagulants.

The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that many people with COVID-19 develop abnormal blood clots due to high inflammation, which can lead to serious health complications and death. Researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of Basel in Switzerland tried to reduce hospitalizations using prescription blood thinners to find ways to reduce coagulation related to COVID-19.

The study on blood thinners had positive results

From the Michighan University School of Medicine, Dr. Sameh Hozayen and his team published a study in the journal EClinical Medicine. Researchers turned to severe disease preventative treatments to relieve hospitals full of COVID-19 patients. For this, they looked at the use of anticoagulants.



Blood thinners are prescribed to patients with blood clots in their lungs or legs. It also prevents blood clots in the brain due to abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation. They measured how well anticoagulants, a standard treatment for this type of illness, worked for COVID-19.

The study findings led to the following conclusions:

It was found that patients who used blood thinners before contracting COVID-19 had fewer hospitalizations. Moreover, despite the fact that they are older and have more chronic health problems than their peers!

Anticoagulants almost halve deaths, regardless of whether they were used before being infected with COVID-19 or started when they were admitted to hospital for treatment for COVID-19.

Giving these drugs to COVID-19 patients in the hospital is beneficial regardless of the type or dose of the drug used.

However, the researchers want the drugs in question to be strictly prescribed. In other words, the risks of these drugs taken randomly should not be forgotten. Therefore, you should first make an appointment with your doctor to find out if these are suitable for you.

