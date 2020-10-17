Blood Test Showing How Severe COVID-19 Will Become

Scientists have developed a new score by which COVID-19 patients can predict how severe the disease will become. It was stated that this easily calculated score can also be used to determine whether COVID-19 treatments are working.

There has been a promising new development against the COVID-19 epidemic that killed more than 1.1 million people worldwide. Scientists from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland University have developed a test that can accurately determine who will have severe COVID-19.

This measurement, called the Dublin-Boston score, is designed to enable clinicians to make more accurate decisions in determining patients who can benefit from treatment methods such as steroids and to be taken into intensive care. According to the news in Scitechdaily, there was no such score for COVID-19 until this study. The Dublin-Boston score can accurately predict how severe the infection will be on the seventh day of illness by examining the blood sample taken in the first four days.

Dublin-Boston score

The blood test, in which the Dublin-Boston score is determined, is performed by measuring the levels of two molecules that send messages to the body’s immune system and control inflammation. Levels of these molecules, called interleukin (IL) -6 and IL-10, vary in severe COVID-19 patients.

The researchers developed a score system based on changes in the ratio of these two molecules. Each 1 point increase was associated with a 5.6-fold increase in the likelihood of the disease being more severe. Gerry McElvaney, the senior author of the study, said that this score is easily calculated and can be applied to all hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

McElvaney said that this score can also be used to assess whether new treatments designed to reduce COVID-19 infection are actually beneficial. The ratio of IL-6 to IL-10 is used in the Dublin-Boston score. The reason for this is that the method provides a better result than just measuring changes in IL-6.



