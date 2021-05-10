‘Blood supermoon’ Will Be Visible At The End of May; Understand The Phenomenon

Blood supermoon: After the ‘pink supermoon‘, which was visible in various regions of Brazil and the world at the end of April, it was time for the ‘supermoon of blood‘, or total eclipse of the moon. Astronomy lovers will be able to check out the phenomenon at the end of this month, on May 26th. It can be seen partially from East Asia, Australia, the Pacific Ocean and much of North and South America.

Red Moon?

It is possible to see a blood moon when a total eclipse occurs on the satellite. This is because the moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow, preventing the sun’s rays from reaching it directly. Receiving only a few bands of light – which pass through the atmosphere of our planet – the satellite gains the most reddish color.

In addition, the blood moon will happen at the moment when the satellite is closer to Earth and, for this reason, it appears to be bigger, guaranteeing another phenomenon, the supermoon. However, NASA points out that, although it is closer – about 90 miles – some people should not even notice the difference. This is the first total eclipse since January 2019 and should be visible for 15 minutes.

If you are a lover of astronomy and want to stay on top of all the events of the month, access the astronomical calendar for May and 2021.