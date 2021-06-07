Blood Red Sky: Netflix Movie With Vampires on Plane Wins Teaser

Blood Red Sky: This Monday (07), Netflix released the teaser of Blood Red Sky, its new supernatural action movie that involves vampires and an airplane. The feature is scheduled to premiere on July 23rd.

In the film, when a group of terrorists try to hijack their transatlantic flight overnight, a woman with a mysterious illness is forced to reveal a dark secret to protect her son.

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

