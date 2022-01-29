Bloktopia (BLOK) Listed on Binance Exchange! First Deal Made!

Bloktopia, which we announced before the pre-sale, may soon be listed on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. Binance previously bought a metaverse property from the platform and etched its name into the world of Bloktopia. The latest deal excited BLOK investors.

Bloktopia (BLOK) and Binance Agree

Parties that have settled on Bloktopia ADBLOK NFTs’ Binance NFT platform have raised hopes for imminent listing. Bloktopia Genesis ADBLOK NFT collection will be available for sale on the Binance NFT platform on January 31. Thus, the Bloktopia team will have put their NFTs on the Binance exchange before its native token.

This is how Binance NFT gave the good news.

Bloktopia (BLOK) Price Reviews

Bloktopia (BLOK), which is currently traded on only 9 exchanges, can make serious pricing with new listing news. With a maximum supply of 200 billion, 4% of the total tokens of the project are in circulation. Due to the long-term staking and benefits for the project, the locked amount is expected to be unlocked gradually.

At the end of October, the price, which had its share of metaverse enthusiasm, had risen to the level of $0.17. At the time of writing, it finds buyers at $ 0.03032. With a total market cap of $252 million, the token is the 259th by market cap.

The price has not yet tested the 0.021 support, but for now it has not been able to surpass the $ 0.032 resistance. If the price, which has been stuck in this region for about a week with the inconsistent movements of Bitcoin, can exceed the resistance zone, it can reach $ 0.043. BLOCK, which broke the downtrend extending from the ATH point, has the potential to rise with the support of positive news. However, the loss of support and the continuation of the negative outlook of the Bitcoin price will not produce good results for investors. The 50-day moving averages (0.029486) were crossed on the four-hour chart. The RSI is slightly above the neutral zone. MACD positive.

Long-term investors can watch the 0.043 and 0.061 levels. The $0.029 and $0.023 levels will be critical for support. In the meantime, you should follow the key openings of the project closely, which can have a serious effect on the price.