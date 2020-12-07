Blockstream CEO Adam Back: Forget Satoshi

Adam Back, CEO of blockchain technology company Blockstream, said that Bitcoin’s smallest unit of measure should come back to bits, and satoshi are confusing.

Saying that Satoshi, also known as “Sat”, should now be forgotten by Bitcoins, Back said on Twitter, “It’s time for Bits to start again. Sat’s are confusing ”he wrote.

Named after Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi refers to the smallest unit that corresponds to one hundred millionth of 1 Bitcoin. Back, who has been in the industry since the day the biggest cryptocurrency came into being, stated that bits should be used as the smallest unit and it is easier. The term bit represents the amount equal to one millionth of Bitcoin.

Noting that he is mostly supported by the mass in his comments on social media, Back used the following statements:

“A million base is easier than a hundred million. Even bitcoin-qt (core) has had bits for years. Bitcoin can be very expensive, but sells are also too much. It looks both cheap and confusing. It makes it difficult to understand what you are buying. Sats are already available. If Bitcoin hits $ 1 million in value, 1 bit will equal $ 1 and it will still be cheap. Just like dollars and cents, there are bits and bitcents (also known as sell) here. If BTC is $ 1 million, it becomes 1bitcent = 1 hour = 1cent ”

David Burkett, a cryptocurrency supporter, also wrote to Adam Back that he agreed with him to the end:

“I agree with all you say. Sat’s have always seemed too small and unreasonably too much. Dividing by 100 million is always more difficult and less natural than dividing by 1 million ”

Bit Bitcoin maximalist named “Bitcoin Arthur Morgan” was also among the names who joined Back:

“I totally agree with what you say. We should use more lice. After the next bull season is over, exchanges can name the Bitcoin price with bits. ”

“Bits are a much simpler model from a mental perspective,” said the co-founder of the computing platform Blockstack.

Finally, Adam Back said that Bitcoin, measured in Bits, has a poetic side and used the following statements:

“There is a poetic side to a Bitcoin made up of bits. And the atom and unit of account of digital commodity money is actually bit. However, under that, there are “bit cents (or sell”). Having such decimals is correct and correct to facilitate pricing ”



