Blocking Russian state-sponsored media channels from YouTube

In the post created from YouTube’s official Twitter account, it was reported that access to media channels financed by the Russian state around the world will be blocked.

In the statement, which stated that the said access restriction decision will be implemented quickly, it was noted that more than 1000 channels and more than 15 thousand images were removed on the grounds that they violated hate speech and misinformation policies.

In the statement, it was reminded that all YouTube ads in Russia were stopped recently, and it was mentioned that this has been expanded to cover all ways to monetize YouTube’s platform in Russia.

In the statement, which stated that the situation continued to be closely monitored, it was emphasized that the company was ready to take more measures.

YouTube announced at the beginning of March that it closed the broadcasts of RT and Sputnik, the media organs affiliated with the Russian state, to access in Europe, in order to “prevent Russia from spreading propaganda and false information” during the Russia-Ukraine war.