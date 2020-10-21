BlockDown 3.0 starts with the Halloween concept!

BlockDown virtual conference, which will host important names of Blockchain Technology and Crypto money market, begins this week. The speakers who will take part in the event, which will be broadcast on 22- 23 October (Thursday / Friday), have also been clarified. The latest developments about DeFi will also be discussed at the event, which can be watched for free.

which will be held on the 3rd and visitors will experience unique moments with Halloween concept Blockdown 3.0 Virtual Conference and Turkey will reach thousands of people from around the world. The names to speak at the event, which took the pulse of the blockchain and crypto money sectors and broke records all over the world, began to be determined.

The third event of the BlockDown Virtual Conference, which will host important names from the blockchain and crypto money industries, can be watched “free” all over the world. Over the past 2 welcomes tens of thousands from Turkey in the event activity, history of Halloween (Halloween) to the concept of going to the following changes coincided with the virtual conference will offer an impressive experience. The speakers of the event, which will be broadcast continuously for 48 hours all over the world, began to become clear.

DeFi will be on the agenda

DeFi protocols known as “Decentralized Finance” are among the most talked about topics of recent times… While the dynamics of the digital age, in which the new DeFi project emerges, are being discussed, the development and processes of the DeFi field will be discussed with experts.

Cardano and IOHK founder Charles Hoskinson to speak

BlockDown 3.0 will host the executives of successful initiatives such as Chainlink, Ava Labs, Tezos, Messari, Datadash, Decrypt, Cardano and IOHK founder Charles Hoskinson, Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov, Band Protoco, and l Band Protocol CEO Soravis Srinawakoon. At the same time the names from Turkey will be an outstanding event. One of them is Emin Gün Sirer, the founder and CEO of Avalabs project, which recently launched its mainnet. Erhan Korhaliller, who is the founder of the BlockDown project and has blockchain and cryptocurrency communication agencies in 4 continents, will meet with the audience with his narrations. Akon, who has shaken the world with his rap songs for many years, will give speeches about the Akoin Crypto money he developed. Viewers will find answers to all their questions about Blockchain and Crypto Money.

Ghost party

The parties enjoyed by the participants and became rituals in previous BlockDown Conferences will show themselves in the third event. With the importance of the season, to ensure everyone can rest after two busy days, BlockDown’s traditional virtual party party will be in a fabulous Halloween concept with pumpkins, ghosts, ghouls and witches…



