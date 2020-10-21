BlockDown 3.0 Starts With The Halloween Concept!

BlockDown virtual conference, which will host important names of blockchain technology and crypto money market, begins this week.

The speakers who will take part in the event, which will be broadcast on 22- 23 October (Thursday / Friday), have also been clarified. The latest developments about DeFi will also be discussed at the event, which can be watched for free.

3rd edition of which will be organized and it will give its visitors unique moments with Halloween concept Blockdown 3.0 Virtual Conference and Turkey will reach thousands of people from around the world. The names to speak at the event, which took the pulse of the blockchain and crypto money sectors and broke watch records all over the world, began to be determined.

Blockdown 3.0 will be ‘Free’ and Broadcast for 48 Hours

The third event of the BlockDown Virtual Conference, which will host important names from the blockchain and crypto money industries, can be watched “free” all over the world. Over the past 2 welcomes tens of thousands from Turkey in the event activity, history of Halloween (Halloween) to the concept of going to the following changes coincided with the virtual conference will offer an impressive experience. The speakers of the event, which will be broadcast continuously for 48 hours all over the world, began to become clear.

DeFi will be on the agenda

DeFi protocols known as “Decentralized Finance” are among the most talked about topics of recent times… While the dynamics of the digital age, in which the new DeFi project emerges, are being discussed, the development and processes of the DeFi field will be discussed with experts.

Cardano and IOHK Founder Charles Hoskinson to Speak

BlockDown 3.0 will host the executives of successful initiatives such as Chainlink, Ava Labs, Tezos, Messari, Datadash, Decrypt, Cardano and IOHK founder Charles Hoskinson, Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov, Band Protoco, and l Band Protocol CEO Soravis Srinawakoon.



