Blockchain Technology Can Ensure Security In Weapons

In the report published by King’s Collage London, blockchain technology may be the safest data recording tool in the field of warhead disarmament. “The unique properties of the blockchain can provide a significant advantage in disarmament,” said Dr Burford, who led the team that led the research.

Trust mechanism deserves to be called

In the article published by King’s Collage London on its website, with the great effect of the principle of transparency of data, the blockchain creates a foundation even between parties that cannot establish a relationship of trust; He emphasized that he deserves to be called “trush machine”, which means the mechanism of trust.

In the article, it was stated that confirming that the cap of a nuclear weapon has become ineffective consists of data that requires great precision. In this process, the state and location of the warhead should be recorded by authorized inspectors, and the details and the status of other associated facilities should be recorded in on-site inspections. According to the team conducting the research; In this process, by using blockchain technology to maximize security, data transparency and ease of access can be achieved in each audit step. At the same time, the inability to alter the data is vital to such a sensitive location, according to the published report.



