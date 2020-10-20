Blockchain Praise, Condemnation Of Cryptocurrencies

French Finance Minister Le Maire commented on his Twitter account about blockchain. La Maire praised blockchain technology, but did not say very cute things about cryptocurrencies.

Commenting on his Twitter account yesterday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire condemned cryptocurrencies. While the minister praised blockchain technology, he highlighted the technology’s advantages such as reliability and traceability.

Cher @cyrilpaglino, nous ne remettons pas en cause la fiabilité et la traçabilité de toutes les technologies de la blockchain. Mais certaines cryptomonnaies ont pu être utilisées pour faciliter des transactions frauduleuses (drogue, armes, blanchiment) de manière anonyme. Nuance. https://t.co/m2YFNa9ipd — Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) October 19, 2020

Minister Le Maire is not 100% positive towards cryptocurrencies. Blockchain technology is secure as a payment system, according to the authorized name. However, cryptocurrencies facilitate illegal transactions such as money laundering. Finance Minister Le Maire says exactly the following in his tweet:

“Dear @cyrilpaglino, the reliability and traceability of blockchain technology is unquestionable. However, some cryptocurrencies can be used in illegal activities such as the purchase of drugs and weapons. We can also include money laundering in these activities. ”

“Crypto money has nothing to do with terrorists”

Cyril Paglino, the owner of the tweet mentioned by the French Finance Minister La Maire in his blockchain tweet, is actually a partner of a cryptocurrency investment firm. This is how the tweeting between the minister and Paglino proceeded mutually. First, Minister Le Maire spoke on October 18 that the money used for terrorism should be controlled more tightly. He later caught Paglino’s attention by adding that cryptocurrencies need to be regulated more.

Then, a day later, Paglino responded to Le Maire, stating that transactions in blockchain payment systems have nothing to do with terrorists. Paglino underlined that all of these discourses are a myth and cash is less secure.



