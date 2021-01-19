Blockchain Is Used For Covid-19 Vaccine In The UK

The UK National Health System (NHS) has announced that it will use blockchain technology for Covid-19 vaccines. The NHS has contracted Hedera Hashgraph to track vaccines in cold stores.

Thanks to the agreement made with Hedera Hashgraph, the UK will be able to regularly and efficiently monitor Covid-19 vaccines with Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT). In Coindesk’s report, it is stated that Britain has agreed with a software company named Everyware for temperature monitoring of existing vaccines. With the software to be offered by Everyware, temperature monitoring of vaccines will take place hourly. Hedera Hashgraph will ensure that vaccine temperature data are recorded without any problems.

Strong follow-up is essential to prevent vaccines from deteriorating

Covid-19 vaccines are a sensitive product that must be stored at a certain temperature. For this reason, temperature monitoring should be done regularly so that they do not deteriorate. Engineer Steve Clarke of the South Warwickshire NHS said that as they saw the temperature requirements of vaccines, they began to understand the importance of using new technologies.

Hospitals in the UK’s South Warwickshire, Stratford Upon Avon and Warwick districts will be the first to try blockchain technology. According to the statement, the area of ​​use of the new technology will expand as the distribution area of ​​the vaccine expands.

What is Hedera Hashgraph?

Hedera is a blockchain platform that uses distributed ledger technology. With this feature, Hedera believes that users will be more secure in all transactions on the network. It is stated that Hedera, which is similar to blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is a faster, safer, fair and energy-saving platform. Hedera; It works with big companies such as Google, IBM, Boeing, LG.