Blockchain Innovation From Coffee Chain Starbucks

It has been reported that the American multinational coffee house chain Starbucks Corporation now allows its customers to track their coffee with blockchain technology.

Nowadays, blockchain has been used in many industries slowly. As is known, people now want to know where the food they eat, how they are produced and where they come from. Blockchain is a technology that can transparently provide such data. According to Bloomberg’s report, Starbucks will also provide its customers with the opportunity to obtain more detailed information about their coffees with a simple code.

Tracing the Coffee …

Wanting to maintain transparency and data accuracy, Starbucks uses blockchain technology developed by Microsoft. Starbucks Global Vice President of Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, Michelle Burns says customers in the US can use the code they present to control where their coffee beans come from and how they are roasted. Burns uses the following statements:

“For almost two decades, we’ve been able to trace every coffee we buy from every farm. This has enabled us to lay the foundation for building a user-friendly, consumer-centric vehicle that definitely gives our customers that confidence. We know where all our coffees come from. ”

Burns said that starting this week, customers who buy coffee at Starbucks stores in the US can use these codes to get brewing tips from baristas, where the beans come from, where they are roasted. At the same time, codes will be given to the farmers to follow their products.

Can Attract Young Consumers

Microsoft Corp. The new tool, powered by, will use blockchain technology and will allow Starbucks to share traceability data it has collected for more than a decade with its customers. This will also help the company attract young consumers with sustainable ideas.

Generation Y consumers are increasingly interested in knowing where their food comes from, how it is grown, and whether it is produced in a sustainable and ethical way. This is forcing some of the world’s largest food companies and agricultural commodity traders to be more transparent about their supply chains. And for this, they are slowly starting to try new technologies.

Other Companies Began To Be Involved In This Technology

In April, Chain News, a local news outlet, reported that US giants McDonald’s and Starbucks are planning to participate in digital yuan tests, which will take place in the country’s Xiong’An region, which is the new digital currency of China. This step represents a new effort by the Chinese government to test the digital yuan.



