Blockchain Game Move from PUBG: Play with NFTs and Win!

Popular team-to-team battle game PUBG is collaborating with Solana Labs to develop Play to Earn (P2E), a blockchain game with the new Play and Win logic. The producer of the game, Krafton, is expanding its presence in the crypto universe with this move.

Play and Win with NFTs

While making the statement on Wednesday, PUBG also says that there will be NFTs in the game. NFTs, known as unique tokens, take part in PUBG’s new blockchain-based game, contributing to the monetization of players.

On the other hand, Solana Labs continues to challenge Ethereum (ETH) both with the metaverse games they have already developed and the support they provide to NFT projects on the Solana network. Solana is preferred by many companies with its transaction speed and cheap gas fees and challenges the market. However, Solana is also supported by popular names such as Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX.

In-Game Purchase Evolving

The logic of war games like PUBG is generally the same. The team is formed, matched, and the team tries to be the winners in each round. It is noteworthy that games such as PUBG, which make a large amount of money from in-game purchases, are now evolving into play to earn games. Play-to-win blockchain games, including NFTs, are increasingly trending. DappRadar, an analytics platform, says that 50% of the blockchain industry is made up of blockchain play and win games. In fact, the platform states that these games have received an investment of approximately 4 billion dollars.

Apart from this development, Krafton also announced last month that they will develop a metaverse platform where digital avatars will interact. Krafton is preparing to take its rightful slice of the blockchain gaming pie owned by its competitors by collaborating with Solana Labs. In addition, the Netmarble game company states that it will launch a blockchain-based play-to-win game. In addition, Wemade is notable for developing a blockchain war game called MIR4.