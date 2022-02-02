Blockchain Doesn’t Forgive: How to Protect Your NFTs

Now, non-fungible tokens, namely NFTs, are an important part of the crypto money ecosystem, and therefore, the security of NFTs is as important as you care about the security of your cryptocurrencies. So, how are NFTs secured? What should NFT owners pay attention to?

Richerd.eth, one of the important members of the cryptocurrency Twitte ecosystem and especially interested in NFTs, explained how to ensure the security of NFTs. With security concerns about NFTs escalating lately, it may be helpful to heed the popular name’s advice.

How Do We Keep NFTs Safe?

In his statements, Richerd.eth states that in all NFT hacks to date, seed phases have been used and malicious transactions have been signed. For this reason, the popular name draws attention to the following 4 important steps:

Never write your seed phase sentence. (So ​​do not share the 12-word sentence given to you when creating a wallet with anyone)

Use a hardware wallet.

Be sure to check the URL.

Seed Phase and Importance of Hardware Wallet

Richerd.eth states that seed phases are very important and states that if these sentences have a digital footprint, malicious people can take over. Therefore, it is very important to memorize the seed phases or to keep them physically on a piece of paper to minimize the risks. At this point, you should not forget that no site or project will ask the user for the seed phase.

In addition, hardware wallets appear as a high security measure in NFTs, as in cryptocurrencies. “A hardware-based wallet stores the keys to your main device,” the popular name explains. He uses his words. In this way, it becomes almost impossible for malicious people to access your information. Because your assets are stored in an offline environment, not online.

URL Control and Signature Importance

URL checking is very important not only in cryptocurrencies, but in all transactions. Malicious people can easily trap you by creating a site that looks like the website you want to reach. At this point, you should definitely check whether the URL is safe.

Richerd.eth is standing on Metamask here and states that the wallet will never ask you to seed phase until you start the application.

In addition, the popular name often states that users sign transactions in a hurry to act quickly. At this point, phishing sites come into play and can access your information. therefore, you should definitely check what you are signing and which contracts you are interacting with.

Richerd.eth makes an important statement at this point and says, “If your TX asks you to sign a message like 0x6fe64a…..87, you may be signing a transaction that may be malicious. Verify the source website and check if you’re signing something you really want.” He uses his words.

Why Is It Important to Securing NFTs?

As with cryptocurrencies, once your NFTs fall into the hands of malicious people, it is next to impossible to reverse this transaction. Richerd.eth puts this in the words “Blockchain is unforgiving”. Indeed, if you have authorized a transaction on the blockchain, it is irreversible.

At this point, we can say that the security training and security research that investors will receive is very important. If you are making an investment, it is also very important to know how to protect your investment.