Blockchain Data Company Announces: Shiba Inu Could Go To 0 By 2030! Here’s Why

Blockchain data firm Finder conducted a survey with fintech experts up until April. A report by Finder showed that 73% of panelists surveyed in this survey were of the opinion that investors should sell SHIB.

Shiba Inu May Go to 0 by 2030

In a report that Finder published as a result of its survey with 36 fintech experts, 73% of the panelists surveyed said that investors should sell SHIB.

The general consensus is that the SHIB will gradually lose its value by 2022 and will have a near-zero value by 2030.

The popular prank currency Shiba Inu is currently trading well below the report’s projected level for the end of 2022. So much so that while SHIB is currently trading at $0.00001236, the Finder report shows that Shiba Inu should end 2022 at $0.00001875.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest joke currency by market cap, has fallen 1.86% in the last 24 hours and has lost 63% of its value so far this year.

Why Should You Sell SHIB?

Analysts polled by Finder had a general consensus that meme coins like SHIB offer little benefit and their prices are fueled by hype.

Also, analysts underlined that cryptocurrencies like SHIB will die as the market matures and capital starts flowing into quality and value rather than being scattered on the field in hopes that each player wins a prize.

DigitalX Asset Management fund head, Matthew Harry, told Finder:

With market-altering events like Terra’s recent crash, investors may become more savvy about what they’re buying. Rising inflation and interest rates are also expected to reduce liquidity, which played a key role in SHIB’s rise in 2021.

In addition, technical indicators point to the sale of the second largest prank currency, the Shiba Inu, according to Finder. So much so that SHIB is expected to drop to $0.0000025 by 2025 and be close to zero by 2030.

Can the Shiba Inu Change This Situation?

The project has made some attempts to benefit its ecosystem. Earlier this year, SHIB launched a new metaverse and started selling virtual land that could offer staking rewards.

The platform also introduced NFTs and tokens that benefit directly on the blockchain.

However, Finder analysts say that despite these efforts, “hype” is expected to drive much of the token’s gains by 2022. And with the markets under heavy pressure right now, the hype can be a hard thing to achieve.

On the other hand, the Shiba Inu project still has its believers, and the latest data shows that ETH whales are constantly accumulating the token at lower levels.