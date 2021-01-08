Blockchain.com Takes A Change In Its Decision On XRP

XRP price has seen a significant increase today and has risen 42% in the past 24 hours. There are multiple theories regarding the current rise of XRP, which was hit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case. However, there is complete silence in the market regarding the last minute change made by Blockchain.com regarding the date of removing XRP from the platform.

Blockchaincom’s XRP decision was changed

Blockchain.com, one of the well-known crypto money exchanges, announced that it stopped trading XRP on January 6, 2021. In the first announcement, it was shared that XRP transactions will be stopped as of January 14. In the new announcement, which was shared today without any explanation, it was stated that the suspension of XRP trading transactions was brought forward.

UPDATE: We have changed the XRP trading halt to today, Thursday, January 7th at 11:59pm GMT. Customers will continue to have access to their XRP to hold and send. — Blockchain.com (@blockchain) January 7, 2021

In the announcement shared by Blockchain.com under the name of “UPDATE”, it was stated that XRP trading will be stopped as of January 7, 2021. It was stated that users will not be able to buy XRP from this date, but they can continue to keep their XRP on the stock exchange and send it to other wallets.

“Accidental” drop in XRP price

Coincidentally, or as a natural consequence of today’s 40% rise, the XRP price dropped right after this announcement. As of press hour, it is seen that the price of XRP has decreased by 3.6% in the last 1 hour.

Some users commenting under Blockchain.com’s announcement post emphasize that this is a “strange and suspicious” decision.