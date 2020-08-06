Blockchain: Chinese companies pay high salaries

Chinese companies related to Blockchain technology are expanding and offer high monthly salaries to professionals.

Wages in China, for people who work in companies related to Blockchain, are on the rise. This is due to two reasons, the first is the adaptation of the firms to the pandemic conditions. The second, due to the technological expansion of that nation.

It is notable that the expansion of companies using Blockchain technology is related to new ways of working from home. However, it should be noted that, for several years, China has shown great development in various related areas.

The average salary for people working on these types of technology projects is, according to Chainnews, $ 2,865 per month. This is a significant increase compared to last year, which averaged $ 1,230.

China’s Blockchain companies in growing demand for labor

The staggering rise of the People’s Republic of China in new technologies – not just Blockchain, but also 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) – is creating a huge job vacancy.

The growth of the firms is greater than that of the workers available for the required positions. Meanwhile, this has caused the law of supply and demand, attached to competition by professionals, to force companies to offer high wages to obtain the best workforce.

Some professionals who work with years of experience in these Chinese companies related to Blockchain technology, receive up to 7,000 USD per month.

The huge difference in earnings is obvious when you compare these wages with the minimum wage that Chinese workers generally receive. For example, in some provinces like Guangxi, workers earn $ 146 a month. In Shanghai, the income is $ 321.

As for the United States, it must be taken into account, the monthly minimum wage is 1,325 USD per month.

A district for startups

One of the cities that currently has the greatest momentum is Suzhou. In this Chinese city, investment is being made in the creation of a district for startups that use Blockchain technology.

In the city, there are some 36 companies dedicated to various areas, but in common, they all use Blockchain technology. Some of them are the Tongji Blockchain Research Institute, Aershan Digital Technology and Xiaowei Cloud Chain.

One of the factors that most influences the booming rise of Blockchain-related companies in China is public investment. The development of this technology has become a State policy and the ruling Communist Party is putting great resources into it.

Competition with neighbors

Another important factor is that China’s overwhelming Blockchain development and high salaries are allowing it to absorb professionals from other countries. Thus, technological experts from Japan and South Korea would be operating for Beijing.

Faced with this, South Korea has gone out of its way to create its own infrastructure, which allows it to remain strong against China. In this sense, Seoul would be investing more than $ 400 million dollars for the development of Blockchain companies.

For its part, Japan does not want to be left behind either. According to CoinTelegraph data, between the months of July 2019 and 2020, this country grew by more than 30% in companies related to Blockchain.

In this way, the discussion is no longer whether Asia will dominate Blockchain technology, but to what extent. Blockchain-related companies in China are in the lead right now.

Data to consider

Average monthly salaries in China in companies in the Blockchain area, soar from $ 1,230 to $ 2,865 in a year.

People with more than three years of experience in the area could receive monthly salaries of $ 7,000 USD.

According to the Long Hash firm, 29,340 Blockchain companies operate in China and another 84,410 are registered.

The provinces with the largest number of Blockchain companies are Guangdong with 25,371, followed by Yunnan with 5,174 and Xinjiang with 5,089.



