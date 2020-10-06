Blockchain Based Voting System Period in France

A French municipality has initiated a blockchain-based voting for the road project it plans to implement. The residents of the township concerned report their decisions on the road project with the blockchain-based voting system at digital ballot boxes.

Verneuil-sur-Seine Municipality in France has been trying to implement a road project between three towns for 50 years. Now, it has announced that it will hold the public voting for this project with the blockchain base. Verneuil-sur-Seine shook hands with Avosvotes for the project.

According to the announcement from the official website of Verneuil-sur-Seine, the residents of the relevant town will be able to cast their votes from the blockchain-based system between October 1-8. Voters will show their opinions against the extended project at the ballot box. The blockchain-based voting system is being implemented with the support of Avosvotes, a start-up based in Yvelinoise.

Florian Ribiere, CEO of Avosvotes, stated that with this system, the security of the ballot paper will be guaranteed and the voting will be 100% safe. Ribiere added that each voter can also check whether their votes are counted with instant digital counting.

How Will The Voting Be Held?

According to the statement made on the official site, the voting will be held simultaneously in the relevant three towns and the results will be counted independently. Voting will be conducted with a blockchain-based application. This application:

Verify the identity of the residents of the town,

Include in the voting the Tezos blockchain system, where the certificates of voting are stored,

It will allow real-time tracking as votes are cast.

Blockchain Based Voting Systems Have Been Used Before

Although the blockchain-based voting system was touted as a solution to voter fraud and election piracy, its use did not become as widespread as it was thought. For example, when Italy decided to use its blockchain base in the 2017 elections, it faced additional costs and the need for more time to publish the results.

But there are more recent instances where this blockchain-based voting application has been successfully implemented. In August, the Michigan Democratic Party held a blockchain-based voting at its nomination meeting, taking into account the pandemic process. And according to the statements of Voatz, the organizing firm of this voting, the voting was concluded without any problems. Whether the latest example of blockchain-based voting systems in France will be successful will most likely be revealed after the voting is completed.



