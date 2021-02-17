BlizzConline: event could bring Diablo 2 Resurrected

Worldwide recognized by Warcraft, Diablo and, more recently, Overwatch, Blizzard Entertainment is one of the most traditional game development studios in the world. The company celebrates 30 years in 2021, which are to be celebrated this weekend with the BlizzConline, Blizzard’s annual event that takes place virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The official schedule with BlizzConline programming has already been released and at first there doesn’t seem to be any big news, except for a presentation dedicated to Overwatch 2. However, according to leaker Metro, who has a good history of leaks related to Blizzard, we will have some interesting surprises.

First, Metro says that people should restrain their expectations, considering that the event should not have any bombastic revelations. The leaker also reinforces that we will have news of the development of Overwatch 2, while affirming that the first Overwatch “is dead”.

Metro explains his placement by saying that no new maps or characters will be revealed for the competitive game, with the revelations being only dedicated to Overwatch 2. Despite this, he claims to have received information regarding a Free-to-Play version of Overwatch, but that its launch or even announcement may not happen at BlizzConline.

The big news of the fair, however, must be Diablo 2 Resurrected, a remastered version of the classic Dungeon Crawler that had already been speculated last year, and which will finally be revealed on BlizzConline. The most interesting point is that the game can end up being a remake, if we take into account that the creators of the series confirmed that the codes and assets of the original game were lost.

BlizzConline will take place on the 19th and 20th of February, with an opening event scheduled for 19h at Brasília time. You can check the complete schedule through this link, with the fair being able to be watched directly from the official website of the company.