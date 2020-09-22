BlizzConline 2021 Confirms Date and Details: Events

The most important fair in the Blizzard universe will take place this February online. The company has explained all the news of the event.

Blizzard has announced that BlizzConline 2021 will take place on February 19 and 20, 2021. Following the cancellation of the 2020 face-to-face celebration due to the COVID-19 health crisis, this year’s edition will take place online, so all Those interested in being part of this meeting for fans of the Blizzard universe will be able to participate in contests and other activities designed to enjoy as a community.

An online show: competitions, exhibitions and community meetings

“One of the events we are preparing for BlizzConline is the Community Showcase, which serves as an occasion for cosplayers, artists and other community creators to participate in the show and show their talents in world-class competitions and in exciting exhibits, “they say in the statement. Notably, they will have a cosplay exhibit, cosplay contest, art contest, digital storytelling contest, talent show and march of the murlocs. All the details are broken down on the official Blizzcon website.

Blizzard’s goal with this BlizzConline 2021 is none other than to bring the community together. The online nature of the event will open the doors to many more people and, also, the possibility of communicating news of your current and upcoming projects with the guarantee that they will be heard by millions of people.



