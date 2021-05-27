BlizzCon Verdict Upsetting Blizzard

BlizzCon has been canceled. Blizzard announced on Wednesday that it has canceled BlizzCon due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Performing BlizzCon face-to-face is an epic and complex affair that takes months to do,” BlizzCon producer Saralyn Smith said in a statement. So we passed the point where we could develop the kind of event we’d like to create for our fans, ”he said.

The studio will host a new event in early 2022

Instead of this event, Blizzard plans to host a “global event” early next year, both online and in person. As you may remember, the company hosted BlizzConline last February to make up for the cancellation of 2020.

The online-only event shared updates about the emergence of Diablo II: Resurrected and World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic and previously announced games such as Diablo IV.

Producer Smith said that next year’s event will be similar to BlizzConline and promised to share more details soon.