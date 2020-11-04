Blizzcon Online will be free to all in 2021

Blizzcon, organized by Blizzard every year, was sadly canceled this year due to the pandemic. In September, new information came about the event to be held in February under the name of Blizzcon Online for 2021. The company’s president, J. Allen Brack, announced that the event, which will be held online, will be completely free in a video posted on YouTube.

Blizzcon Online will be free for everyone

There will be no virtual ticket system used in previous years for the event, which is planned to be held on 19-20 February 2021. Instead, anyone who wants to access the event will do so completely free of charge from their home, at no cost. This can undoubtedly negatively affect some of the prize distributions made with paid tickets. How this problem will be resolved will be determined in the coming days.

Brack also revealed in his video that 95% of Blizzard employees are currently working from home. And he stated that the event to be held next year will be quite different compared to previous years for this reason.

Blizzard is expected to provide information about many new games announced by Blizzard at the Blizzcon Online event. Among these, more information about Diablo IV, Diablo series mobile game Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2 is expected to be provided during the event. On the other hand, it should be noted that the Shadowlands update that will come to World of Warcraft will reach the end of 2020.



