BlizzCon digital edition to be held earlier this year

Like so many other events, the great celebration of Blizzard Entertainment has been cut short by the effect of the coronavirus.

2020 has become a completely atypical year, also within the video game industry. For the first time in many years, E3 Los Angeles has had to be canceled. The same has happened with the rest of face-to-face events, which in the best of cases have been converted to digital format. The situation caused by the coronovirus (COVID-19) has blurred the methods, but has not eliminated the need for companies to advertise products. BlizzCon 2020 was officially canceled, but the celebration with fans will be recovered in a digital event that will take place at the beginning of the year.

This has been confirmed by the president of the company, J. Allen Brack, during the question-and-answer session at the meeting with shareholders that was held on the occasion of the presentation of the financial results for the first trimester of the fiscal year. “We are planning to channel the spirit of BlizzCon through a virtual event early next year. We are fortunate to have such a committed community that it is wanting to know what we are creating and what we are working on, ”he said. “We look forward to sharing what the teams are preparing during the event.”

No delay for COVID-19

The unprecedented situation in the world has meant that the plans have not always been followed without delay. In the case of Blizzard Entertainment, the Americans reported that there would initially be no schedule changes due to the coronavirus. Most of the things we have in production and in development are on time for now. I think we will have to reevaluate the situation in a month and in three months, “said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision-Blizzard. However, the manager also assured at the time that the consequences were uncertain, so the entire plan would have to be analyzed later.

Blizzard Entertainment is immersed in the development of two long-awaited productions, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.



