BlizzCon 2021: see the best moments of the fair

BlizzCon 2021 was held on the night of Friday (19) and brought several exciting news. In addition to information about games yet to be released, Blizzard gave fans a little nostalgia and brought back games from the past.

Voxel, which broadcast BlizzCon 2021 live on YouTube, separated the best moments of the event for those who were unable to follow. See, below, all the best that happened at the online fair.

Blizzard Arcade Collection

To fuel the spirit of nostalgia for players who enjoyed the 90s, Blizzard Arcade Collection was announced. The collection will bring back three great classics: Rock & Roll Racing, The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne.

It will be possible to play the titles in the original format or in the so-called “Definitive Edition”, which adds technical improvements such as mapping of controls and features that rewind the game to correct errors.

The collection will be released for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and also for the consoles of the recently launched generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S through backwards compatibility).

WoW Shadowlands: Chains of Domination

Shadowlands was an expansion launched for World of Warcraft last year. In 2021, the expansion will receive the first update: Chains of Domination. Among the novelties, the content will have unpublished missions, a new mega-dungeon and more.

According to Blizzard, Chains of Domination will also have new cosmetic armor sets, new mounts and pets. The exact release date has not been released, the only thing that is known is that the update will arrive “soon” for PC.