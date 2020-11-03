BlizzCon 2021 February will be free for everyone

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, confirms that the online event next February will be broadcast open to all fans.

This 2020 BlizzCon was one of the many multitudinous events that were canceled this year due to the global coronavirus crisis, one of the most important events of the year for the video game industry that also succumbed to the threat of COVID-19, forcing the company to postpone its celebration and subsequently confirming its online broadcast for next February 2021, from the 19th to the 20th. Now, J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, has announced that BlizzCon 2021 will be free for all the world.

BlizzCon 2021 online free for everyone

This has been communicated by the president of the Californian company, J. Allen Brack, through a new video clip in which he explains the reasons for this decision and encouraging fans not to miss any of the next announcements and to participate in the different non-face art and cosplay contests, among others, whose subscriptions are already open.

And is that unlike previous years in which you had to pay for virtual tickets to enjoy the different BlizzCon content in online format, due to the current circumstances conditioned by the coronavirus throughout the planet, those responsible have decided to offer your event completely free of charge and without paying for anything.

The president of Blizzard has not missed the opportunity to recall that during BlizzCon itself the celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary will take place, making the event even more special; Of course, at the moment it is unknown which games will star in the different BlizzCon panels, although it is expected that titles such as Diablo IV, Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands occupy a prominent place.



