Blizzard Sends A Message To Its Players: “We Want To Regain Your Trust”

Blizzard: The study, aware that it is not having its best moment, addresses the community after the recent purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The purchase agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars means that Blizzard Entertainment, like all other studios and subsidiary teams of the corporation, will become part of Xbox or, rather, Microsoft Gaming, the label that will bring together Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and Activision Blizzard. Mike Ybarra, ex-Xbox player and now senior leader at Blizzard, has sent a message to the community.

“2021 was a challenge for all of us”

Mike Ybarra wanted to share some thoughts with users after the complex year 2021. Not only because of the labor and sexual abuse scandal in which the firm led by Bobby Kotick has been involved since the intervention of the Department of Good Labor Practices of the State of California last July, but because of the complexities that the company’s two great current developments go through: Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. Both without a definite release date.

“2021 was a challenge for all of us,” he acknowledges. “As individuals, we care about treating everyone around us with respect and dignity,” he adds, referring to such cases of abuse and harassment. “As professionals, we care deeply about our productions and want to work in the most supportive and safe environment possible. Our top priority, now and in the future, is the work we’re doing to rebuild your trust in Blizzard,” he says.