Blizzard removes sexualized content from World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft undergoes some changes in its new patch, such as the replacement of a couple of images with less sexualized ones

Although the number of players in World of Warcraft is not the same as in other years, this MMORPG has remained current. All thanks to constant updates from Blizzard Entertainment.

In addition to the expansions it publishes, the company also frequently publishes patches. The latter are to add or improve features, or in that case, to correct errors. But the case that we bring you is different.

What changed in World of Warcraft?

What happens is that the 9.1.5 update of the game modifies two boxes that appear in it. In the first, a woman appears with an obvious cleavage, which was replaced by a similar image but without it.

As for the second, another woman appeared posing. If you happen to see the James Cameron movie Titanic, where Rose poses nude for Jack, it’s pretty much the same idea. Well, this image completely changed.

Now in its place in World of Warcraft a container with fruits appears. The patch in question came out on September 15. Since August 27, the company revealed that there would be changes to the game with the arrival of the new patch.

He highlighted ‘it also has updates to improve the game environment for our community, including extra changes to some content to better reflect our shared values…’.

Some believe the change is due to something else

Precisely the two tables mentioned above fall into this category. To the above is added any reference to former employees such as Jesse McCree, Luis Barriga and Jon LeCraft in World of Warcraft.

Precisely the aforementioned are in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ of the accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination that the company faces. The point is that the release of the new patch coincided with something else.

On September 15, Blizzard Entertainment employees filed a new lawsuit against him. In this case it is due to intimidation and union repression.

That adds to the research currently being done on this publisher and developer. So some see the change of images in the patch as too ‘casual’, although it has long been suggested.