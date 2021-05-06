Blizzard Loses 29% of the Monthly Player Base in The Last 3 Years

Blizzard: The most recent financial report released by Blizzard pointed out poor results that have occurred in recent years, confirming that the company has lost about 29% of its monthly active player base, a proportion equivalent to almost 11 million registered users on its platform.

According to data shared by Massivelyop, the count of active users has been declining since 2018, when the company reached an impressive 38 million mark in the first quarter. Since then, periodic reports have not indicated new growth in the player base and the number of members has reached the lowest point in Blizzard’s history, when it registered 27 million in the first half of 2021.

Much is speculated about the reasons that may have led the company to see this dizzying drop, with part of the public believing that the reason was the delay in launching major projects, while others see CEO Bobby Kotick as responsible for leaving and abandoning. Battle.net accounts. And in fact, it is possible to say that both speculations may have contributed to the situation.

In recent years, the company has seen games like Overwatch, GOTY 2016, practically falling by the wayside, while the Warcraft 3 remaster has been severely criticized by fans for not living up to expectations. In addition, the current leadership has suffered recent cuts in wages and bonuses, but not before mediating hundreds of layoffs and starring in unsuccessful events and lineups.

Blizzard is currently developing updates for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, Chains of Domination and World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, while working on Diablo Immortal and Diablo 2 Resurrected (both for 2021), and Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 (both for 2022). All projects continue without a confirmed date.