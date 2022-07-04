Blizzard is working on making clothes and armor for video games more realistic

The debate about what is more important for the success of the game — narrative, gameplay or graphics, is likely to continue as long as games remain the main hobby. However, many gamers can probably agree that getting their character in order is a priority. Players of games like Cyberpunk 2077, Skyrim, and Elden Ring can spend hours working with the character creator to create their perfect protagonist. Now it seems that Blizzard wants to improve the appearance of characters in video games.

Blizzard hopes to improve the appearance of characters in video games not by making faces more realistic or giving extra physics to hair. Rather, a recent patent from a developer and publisher specifically concerns armor and clothing in video games. These two elements are important for character customization, as sometimes players use lower stats in their gear to make their main character look good, resulting in some games, such as Horizon Forbidden West, introducing a transmogrification system.

Blizzard’s patent will make all the armor look better on the character, which hopefully means that one set of equipment won’t look better to the player right away than another. The system, which Blizzard has patented, will change three-dimensional objects in games for one character model depending on how they fit the previous model. Essentially, this means that some of the armor or clothing will be changed to better match the character who wears them, rather than having one look for the female character model and another for the male version.

This looks like a pretty ambitious patent, and if it works the way Blizzard intended, it could lead to one player having a character that will still be different from his friend’s character, even if both are wearing the same gear. It looks like this patent will be especially useful for Blizzard’s upcoming survival game. Not much is known about the new game, but it will take place in a universe new to the developer and will reportedly be a combination of modern and fantasy atmospheres.

Of course, as an intellectual property whose characters wear a lot of armor, World of Warcraft can also benefit from this new patented system. Perhaps the upcoming expansion of World of Warcraft Dragonflight for the hugely successful MMO will feature new armor with this technology, although this is unlikely, since it seems that Blizzard wants to use this system with newer games, and not with their old, more established IP addresses. . It also seems that this new way of styling armor may not be available for some time, but gamers who want to improve their character’s style should keep an eye on it.