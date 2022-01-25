Blizzard Is Working On A New Survival Game

Blizzard announced on Tuesday that it is working on a survival game set in a new universe. The title will arrive for console (in the singular, which indicates the possibility of being an Xbox exclusive) and PC at a date not yet announced.

“A place full of heroes we haven’t met yet, stories yet to be told and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibilities waiting to be explored,” the company said of the new intellectual property (IP).

The developer also released two concept images about the new game. While in one two young people observe a new world within a forest, in the other there is a species of hunter watching what appears to be a portal. Check out the records below.

In addition to talking briefly about the new title, Blizzard disclosed that it is looking for new professionals to work on the project. There are more than 10 open positions, among them artists who work with characters, environmental artists, sound engineer and level designer.

The announcement of the new IP comes a week after Microsoft revealed it had bought Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion, in what became the video game industry’s biggest purchase in history.

So, what did you think of the first images of the new game? Were you excited about what you saw? Leave your opinion below!