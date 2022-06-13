Blizzard Is Giving Away the Overwatch 2 Founder’s Kit to Players Who Bought the First Game

Blizzard actively participated in the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, presenting the 5th and final class for Diablo 4, as well as releasing a brand new trailer for the long-awaited Overwatch 2 shooter hero. Blizzard presented a surprise at this event. The announcement that Overwatch 2 will be a free game and will enter early access to PvP mode on October 4, and additional information will appear later this week.

Since Overwatch 2 and the first Overwatch game share PvP modes, this effectively means that Overwatch as a whole will be free from October 4th. The founder’s package. The Overwatch 2 Founder’s Kit will be free for anyone with the original Overwatch version until June 23, 2022, 11:00 Pacific Time, and players will receive several free gifts. Players will have to log into Overwatch 2 before December 5 at 23:59 Pacific Time to receive the contents of the Founder’s kit.

RELATED: An Overwatch 2 Fan Came Up With His Own Reworking of Zenyatta

The Founder’s set will include the Founder’s badge, as well as the looks of General Death Fist and Jester Sombra. There will also be a “surprise gift” announced at some point before Overwatch 2’s early access release date is October 4th. The nature of this “surprise gift” can only be guessed, but perhaps Overwatch fans won’t have to wait. it’s all much longer to learn more about the founder’s package and what it will entail.

Blizzard will next showcase Overwatch 2 later this week, on Thursday, June 16, at 10:00 Pacific Time. It is promoted as an official event dedicated to the opening of Overwatch 2, and it is there that players will be able to see the animated short film “Queen of Junkers” in full. It’s unclear what else will be in store, but Overwatch fans just need to tune in to find out for themselves.

It is very likely that the Overwatch 2 event, which will take place on June 16, will also tell fans about the next PvP beta version of the game. The first-ever beta of Overwatch 2 PvP took place about a month ago, and Blizzard has made it clear that it plans to conduct more beta testing periods before the launch of the game. With the release of Overwatch 2 in October, it can be assumed that plans for the next beta versions of PvP are being finalized.

The previous Overwatch 2 PvP beta period excluded console players, so it will be interesting to see if they will be included in the cycle for the next round of testing. Overwatch fans should find out more information as soon as possible.

Overwatch 2 is released in early Access on October 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.