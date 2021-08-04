Blizzard Delays The Release of Diablo Immortal to 2022; Official Statement

Blizzard: The title, initially scheduled for its premiere on iOS and Android mobiles in 2021, will be requested until the first half of next year 2022. Blizzard Entertainment has communicated that a delay in the launch of Diablo Immortal until the first half of 2022. The North American company, pending a complaint for alleged sexual and labor harassment, said goodbye this Tuesday to J. Allen Brack, until now president of the company. The premiere of this free-to-play video game for iOS and Android mobile devices was initially planned for this year 2021; however, the feedback offered by users in recent times has made some aspects of the development rethink.

The team in charge of Diablo Immortal highlights the “pivotal role” the community has played in “helping us define our vision for this game.” All communication channels have been essential to identify those that for them are points to improve on an ambitious and complex title. “After reading the comments of the participants in the closed alpha, the team has been refining some of the core features of the game, including those of its final stretch,” they say in the statement.

Player Engagement: Controller Support, PvP, PvE and More

For example, they are working on PvP (PvP) content such as Cycle of Conflict to make it more accessible. Also, endgame PvE systems, like the infercario, to make them more attractive. “We also want the players who wish to be able to play with a controller,” they commit.

Not surprisingly, all these changes will not arrive in time for 2021, “so we estimate that the launch of the game will occur in the first half of 2022.”

Blizzard will carry out another update to the Diablo Immortal Development status before the end of the year 2021, a fine-tuning that will introduce all that they have learned from the closed alpha and other contributions that the community has left behind. Following the unprecedented success of Call of Duty: Mobile, also from Activision Blizzard, the company believes that Diablo Immortal is a good idea and will therefore continue to dedicate efforts to its development.

Diablo Immortal is being developed by the Chinese company NetEase and will arrive on iOS and Android devices in the first half of 2022 as free-to-play.