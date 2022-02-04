Blizzard Confirms Warcraft-Based Mobile Game For 2022

Blizzard: Without much fanfare, Blizzard Entertainment — which was recently sold to Microsoft for around $70 billion — announced that it plans to release a Warcraft franchise title for mobile devices in 2022.

The revelation came in a statement released by Activision Blizzard regarding the company’s financial performance in the final months of 2021 and throughout the previous year.

“Blizzard is planning new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, as well as bringing all-new Warcraft content to mobile for the first time in the hands of players,” it reads.

Mixed experiences

For now, there are no details on how the new experience for tablets and smartphones involving Warcraft will be. However, Activision Blizzard has had its ups and downs in engaging with the industry.

Online version of another heavyweight franchise of the brand, Diablo Immortal was poorly received by the community when it was announced, in mid-2018. According to the developer, the game has just completed the public testing phase “with positive responses” and the release forecast. continues for the first half of this year.

On the other hand, the Hearthstone card game is a hit with a loyal user base. The conglomerate also includes King, the developer responsible for the Candy Crush phenomenon.