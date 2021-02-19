Blizzard Arcade Collection rescues classic games for PC

Today, during the opening ceremony of BlizzConline 2021, Blizzard unveiled a new game for PC and consoles called the Blizzard Arcade Collection! With it, we can relive our best memories or meet classics from the producer like Rock N Roll Racing, The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne!

Best of all, this collection is now available in versions for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (with backward compatibility on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S), and on all platforms games run on enhanced versions!

Back to the past

You can choose if you prefer to play everything in the way it was originally released, or if you want to enjoy a Definitive Edition with technical improvements ranging from customization of mapping controls to the possibility of rewinding games in up to 10 seconds and correcting your mistakes.

In addition to being able to save your progress wherever you want (except in Rock N Roll Racing), the games will have a rich digital museum with bonus materials ranging from arts to interviews and discarded content. In The Lost Vikings and Blacktorne, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Watcher Mode to watch a video of the game and then take control at any time.

Rock N Roll Racing will support up to four players and 384 track variations, original recordings of the incredible soundtrack and even new tracks, while Blackthorne will bring a new area that only existed in the 32-bit versions of the game, in addition to a new map system which is revealed as the campaign progresses.

Finally, The Lost Vikings supports three players in local cooperative mode, taking advantage of several original features of the different console versions of these video game classics. Did you like this revelation? Did you already know these games? Comment below!