Blizzard Announces when Loot Boxes will No longer be available for purchase in Overwatch

After what may seem like an excruciatingly long wait, the release of Overwatch 2 is just around the corner. The game intends to shake up a number of things compared to the original, including how it handles monetization and loot boxes.

Loot boxes are implemented in many games as a way to randomize what premium players get and cosmetics. Buying or receiving a loot crate gives the player a chance to get incredibly epic loot, but it can also unlock something less exciting. The days of purchased loot boxes in Overwatch are coming to an end, and this will happen before the release of Overwatch 2.

On the official Blizzard forums, an Overwatch fan asked when the loot boxes would no longer be available. Community Manager Craig responded by explaining that the current plan is for loot boxes to no longer be sold in the game store after the current Anniversary Remix Vol 3 event. After August 30, loot boxes will no longer be available for purchase for real currency. The information has also been confirmed in recent Overwatch patch notes.

However, loot boxes will still exist in the game, and they can be earned without spending money, until the day of the launch of Overwatch 2. Free, earned loot boxes will be distributed until October 4, after which players will be transferred from Overwatch to Overwatch 2. However, if players want to enjoy the actual opening of their loot boxes to find their prize, they should so before making a move. Blizzard previously announced that during the transfer, all unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened, and their contents will be added to the player’s account for use in Overwatch 2.

Most likely, most players moving on to the sequel will have a period of adaptation, as the in-game currency will also undergo changes. Existing currencies such as credits and OWL tokens will be transferred to the new game, but not all items in the new store will be available for purchase with these currencies. Instead, a new in-game currency will be added, which players will be able to purchase in exchange for real money.

Although the Overwatch loot box is iconic, loot boxes in general have caused a lot of controversy over the years. Players often refuse to buy loot boxes, disappointed in what they got from the deal, and governments have even proposed to completely ban loot boxes, declaring them a form of gambling. Whether players love them or hate them, Overwatch loot boxes will soon become just a memory.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.