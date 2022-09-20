Blizzard Announces Closed Beta Testing of Diablo 4

Blizzard has announced that closed beta testing of Diablo 4 will begin in November 2022, and open beta testing will begin in 2023. history. While Diablo 4 was shelved along with Overwatch 2 last year, it seems that many fans are still excited about the top-down role-playing game, as it was recently revealed that it is one of the most advertised future games.

Currently, Diablo 4 is expected to be released sometime in 2023, and while fans are waiting for a certain date, Blizzard has provided them with more information about the game, including some gameplay disclosures and even allowed some early tests. The alpha version of Diablo 4 could only be played by a select few who participated in the Friends and Family testing that Blizzard conducted earlier this year. Now that the game is in development, it looks like Blizzard is preparing for the next stage of game tests.

Recently, in a blog post on Blizzard’s website, the company announced that the closed beta testing of Diablo 4 will begin in November 2022. According to Blizzard, this beta version will be dedicated to the endgame of Diablo 4, which may seem strange to fans, since it may allow them to go through the last areas before the game is released. However, it is unlikely that there will be any serious spoilers to the Diablo 4 story in the beta version, and it is important to note that this test will only be available to those who have played Diablo 3 and Diablo 2: Resurrected for many hours.

This is done in order to check the “difficulties” of the Diablo 4 endgame and see if it matches or exceeds those that were in the past. Players who meet the criteria can include “News and Special Offers” on Battle.net to find out if they can be selected to participate in the closed beta testing. There is no guarantee that the player will be selected, but even for those who miss the chance to play Diablo 4 in November, an open beta will be launched sometime in 2023.

In previous Blizzard game tests for Diablo 4, although many praised the work on the game and how it looks, leaks about the game appeared. More than 40 minutes of early Diablo 4 footage have recently leaked online. Before that, there was another leak immediately after the launch of closed alpha testing, so it is quite possible that these beta tests will also be accompanied by their own set of leaks.