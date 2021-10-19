BLITZEN, Indonesian Girl Group Releases Teaser Ahead of Debut With ‘What’s That About?’

BLITZEN, a girl group from Indonesia which is under the auspices of TO THE CLOUDS Entertainment, has re-released a teaser ahead of its debut.

The MV teaser was released on October 19, 2021, WIB through their agency’s official Youtube channel.

Through the 13-second teaser, you can see pieces of Michaela’s appearance who look beautiful and stylish like a spy.

BLITZEN, which consists of Sazura, Michaela and Yasha, is certain to release their debut music video for the song ‘What’s That About?’ on October 21, 2021.

While waiting for BLITZEN’s debut, you can watch the latest teaser featuring Michaela below!